It looks like TV viewers are not yet in the holiday spirit. “A Christmas Story Live” floundered in the ratings, only pulling in 4.5-million viewers. While that may sound like a lot of people, it’s actually the lowest audience for a live televised musical ever.

“A Christmas Story Live” fell very short of “Grease Live’s” 12.2-million viewers and failed to get even half of “Hairspray Live’s” 9.1-million.

There’s a chance the numbers could rise, but it’s very unlikely they’ll budge that much. In all fairness, “A Christmas Story Live” had to go up against a big Sunday Night Football game.