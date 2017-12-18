Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cedar Point, the perfect holiday gift! Then you’ll be qualified for the grand prize-a season pass!

Purchase 2018 single day admission tickets or give the gift that keeps on giving with unlimited water park and amusement park visits all season long with a platinum season pass. Enjoy unlimited rides on Steel Vengeance, the NEW record breaking coaster coming in 2018 with a 2018 season pass! Purchase season passes online or at Discount Drug Mart locations.

Official Rules Here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 30
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live