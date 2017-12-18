Photo: Sipa / USA Today Network

Just in time for the holidays, Taylor Swift has finally launched her very own app, “The Swift Life” which is guaranteed to keep Swifties busy for hours and hours.

The app provides users with a whole host of colorful backgrounds, photos, stickers, and even Taymojis, to use for social media posts about their favorite singer. These posts can be liked by fellow app users, and popular ones just may turn up in the “Swiftsend Feed,” which supposedly gives it a better chance of being seen by Taylor herself.

Fans can also earn currency in the form of music notes by sharing and liking posts, and that currency can be used to earn Taymoji packs, and the more you use the app, the more Taymojis you’ll earn.