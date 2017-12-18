ABC announced Friday that the family sitcom will return in an hour-long premiere March 27th. Its revival will feature nine episodes, and the return of Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, “Big Bang Theory” guest stars Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf, and the rest of the original cast. Johnny Galecki will return for one episode, thanks to his “TBBT” co-stars being understanding and there are two actors tapped to play David and Darlene’s kids.

The network said in a statement it will “explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household,” and that the original cast and crew members “haven’t missed a beat.”