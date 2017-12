1. TODAY IS BAKE COOKIES DAY! CAN YOU NAME ANY COOKIE FLAVOR?

2. IT’S OFFICIALLY OVER FOR MEL B, AND HER NOW EX, AS THEIR DIVORCE IS FINAL. THE END OF THEIR TEN-YEAR MARRIAGE CAME IN A LOS ANGELES COURTROOM ON FRIDAY. MEL B ROSE TO FAME AS A MEMBER OF THE GIRL GROUP THE SPICE GIRLS, IN WHICH SHE WAS KNOWN AS ___ SPICE.

SCARY

(VICTORIA “POSH” BECKHAM

EMMA “BABY” BUNTON

MEL “SPORTY” C

GERI “GINGER” HALLIWELL)

3. JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, TAYLOR SWIFT HAS FINALLY LAUNCHED HER VERY OWN APP, “THE SWIFT LIFE. THE APP PROVIDES USERS WITH A WHOLE HOST OF COLORFUL BACKGROUNDS, PHOTOS, STICKERS, AND EVEN TAYMOJIS, TO USE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ABOUT THEIR FAVORITE SINGER. WHICH ONE OF THESE CELEBRITIES DON’T HAVE THEIR OWN APP? MARIAH CAREY, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE OR BRITNEY SPEARS?

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

4. ROSEANNE RETURNS TO TV. AS IN THE SHOW “ROSEANNE”, AS A REBOOT. YES IT’S HAPPENING ON MARCH 27TH OF NEXT YEAR. ROSEANNE AND DAN HAD THREE KIDS ON THE SHOW: BECKY, DARLENE AND WHO?

D.J.

5. WE HAVE A BIRTHDAY BOY TODAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ACTOR, BRAD PITT. WHEN HE ACCEPTED THE AWARD FOR THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR GOLDEN GLOBE FOR 12 MONKEYS IN 1996, HE THANKED HIS “ANGEL, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE”. HE WAS THANKING HIS THEN GIRLFRIEND, WHICH WAS WHO?

GWENTH PALTROW