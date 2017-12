Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers star JR Smith is making a very special announcement!

He tweeted yesterday that he and his wife Jewel are expecting their fourth child.

Oh yea baby #4 We live!!! .We lit! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥(She Pregnant) 🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 14, 2017

In May, the Smiths brought home their third child Dakota, who was born five months premature earlier this year. The baby initially weighed seven pounds and five ounces.