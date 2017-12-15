Companies have been known to sneak symbols into their logos and packaging. FedEx famously hid an arrow in their name and there’s a Hershey’s Kiss hidden in the Hershey’s Kisses logo.And this holiday season, Coca-Cola has gotten in on the game as well.

They’ve hidden some clever images into their classic polar bear holiday cans. Reddit user sunkist268 first noticed the parts of Coke bottles inside the bears themselves. The bear’s eyes are upside down bottle caps. And where light would hit the bear’s nose, they’ve got a silhouette of the glass Coca-Cola bottle.