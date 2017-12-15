Filed Under:coke

Companies have been known to sneak symbols into their logos and packaging. FedEx famously hid an arrow in their name and there’s a Hershey’s Kiss hidden in the Hershey’s Kisses logo.And this holiday season, Coca-Cola has gotten in on the game as well.

They’ve hidden some clever images into their classic polar bear holiday cans. Reddit user sunkist268 first noticed the parts of Coke bottles inside the bears themselves. The bear’s eyes are upside down bottle caps. And where light would hit the bear’s nose, they’ve got a silhouette of the glass Coca-Cola bottle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 31
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live