1. AT DISNEY WORLD BOARDWALK, THEY’RE NOW SERVING THREE “STAR WARS” ICE CREAM FLAVORS. EACH OF THE TRIO OF FLAVORS IS BASED ON THE LATEST MOVIE, “THE LAST JEDI”. TRUE OR FALSE, STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI IS NOW IN THEATERS?

TRUE

2. I’M SO SORRY, BUT I HAVE BAD NEWS. AOL INSTANT MESENGER WILL BE DISCONTINUNED TODAY. NNOOOOOO! BYE BYE TPR609. WHAT YEAR WAS AIM LAUNCHED? 1997? 1999? 2001?

1997

3. YOU DON’T LIKE HEARING THIS: THREE MORE WOMEN HAVE COME OUT SAYING THAT DUSTIN HOFFMAN ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR. DUSTIN HOFFMAN WON AN ACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR FOR THIS 1989 FILM.

RAIN MAN

4. THANKS TO AMC, YOU CAN RING IN 2018 WITH “BREAKING BAD.” TO MARK THE SHOW’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY, THE NETWORK WILL AIR ALL 62 EPISODES STARTING ON DECEMBER 31ST, AND AIRING EACH WEEKEND THROUGH JANUARY. WHAT DOES AMC STAND FOR IN REGARDS TO THE TELEVISION NETWORK CHANNEL?

AMERICAN MOVIE CLASSICS

5. COMPANIES HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO SNEAK SYMBOLS INTO THEIR LOGOS AND PACKAGING. FEDEX FAMOUSLY HID AN ARROW IN THEIR NAME. AND THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, COCA-COLA HAS GOTTEN IN ON THE GAME. IN THEIR CLASSIC POLAR BEAR HOLIDAY CANS, THE BEAR’S EYES ARE WHAT? UPSIDE DOWN COKE BOTTLES, UPSIDE DOWN BOTTLE CAPS OR UPSIDE DOWN C?

UPSIDE DOWN BOTTLE CAPS