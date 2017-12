Target is moving in a big way into the grocery delivery business. The retail giant is spending 550-million dollars to buy same-day delivery service Shipt.

Shipt is seen as a rival to online delivery platform Instacart.

Target’s chief operating officer says the purchase of Shipt means dramatically bringing affordable same-day delivery of groceries, home furnishings, electronics and other products to customers across the country.

It all starts in 2018.