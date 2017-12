Friday is being dubbed Free Shipping Day, with almost 1,000 retailers participating, including Target and JC Penney.

But if getting purchases on time in order to get those gifts under the tree is the most important thing to you, it’s best to keep certain key shipping dates in mind.

Amazon

December 18 th : Standard shipping

: Standard shipping December 22 nd : Two-day shipping (free with Prime)

: Two-day shipping (free with Prime) December 23 rd : one-day shipping (In select cities)

: one-day shipping (In select cities) December 24 th : 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier – Same-day delivery (select cities)

: 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier – Same-day delivery (select cities) December 24th: 9:45 p.m. local time or earlier – Two-hour delivery (select cities)

Kmart

December 17 th : by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free shipping

: by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free shipping December 19 th : by 4 p.m. CST – Standard shipping

: by 4 p.m. CST – Standard shipping December 21 st by 4 p.m. CST – Premium shipping

by 4 p.m. CST – Premium shipping December 24th: for in-store pickup

Target

Varies by item – Free standard shipping

December 19 th by 12 p.m. – Premium two-day shipping

by 12 p.m. – Premium two-day shipping December 22 nd by 12 p.m. – Express one-day shipping

by 12 p.m. – Express one-day shipping December 22nd by 7 p.m. – Restock

Toys R Us

December 18 th by 11:59 p.m. ET – Free shipping

by 11:59 p.m. ET – Free shipping December 20 th by 3 p.m. ET – Expedited

by 3 p.m. ET – Expedited December 20 th by 11:59 p.m. ET – Express

by 11:59 p.m. ET – Express December 24th by noon ET – In-store pickup

Walmart