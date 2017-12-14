The snow is falling, the temperatures are dropping and nothing sounds better than cuddling up on the couch to binge-watch some Netflix.
Here’s what you can add to your binge-list for the New Year:
- America’s Sweethearts
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bring It On (and all of their sequels)
- Caddyshack
- Definitely, Maybe
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Love Actually
- The Godfather
- The Lovely Bones
- The Truman Show
- Wedding Crashers
- RENT
- Grace & Frankie season 4
Here’s what you better watch this month before it’s gone:
- E.T.
- Forrest Gump
- Free willy
- Grease
- Gremlins
- Law & Order SVU(14-17)
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- The Parent Trap
- White Chicks