1. BIG DAY YESTERDAY AS THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME NAMED IT’S 2018 INDUCTION CLASS. WHICH ONE OF THESE ARTISTS DID NOT MAKE THE LIST? BON JOVI? THE CARS? 98 DEGREES?

98 DEGREES

2. MOST OF US HAVE SNOW ON THE GROUND WHERE WE LIVE AND WORK. THAT COULD RANGE FROM AN INCH, TO SEVERAL INCHES. CAN YOU NAME ANY CHRISTMAS SONG, WE PLAY HERE ON STAR 102, WITH THE WORD “SNOW” IN THE TITLE? FROSTY THE SNOWMAN. LET IT SNOW.

3. EACH YEAR, 25 MOVIES ARE ADDED THE NATIONAL FILM REGISTRY BASED ON THEIR “CULTURAL, HISTORIC IMPORTANCE.” THIS YEAR’S CLASS FEATURES MOVIES RANGING FROM “DIE HARD,” “THE GOONIES,” AND TO “TITANIC.” WITH THIS YEAR’S ADDITIONS, THE NATIONAL FILM REGISTRY NOW HAS OVER OR UNDER 600 TITLES?

OVER – 725

4. ACCORDING TO GOOGLE, “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” AND “WONDER WOMAN” LANDED IN SECOND AND THIRD PLACE ON THE LIST OF MOST SEARCHED MOVIES OF 2017. WHICH MOVIE CAME IN FIRST? “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2”, “IT” OR “JUSTICE LEAGUE”?

IT (JUSTICE LEAGUE 5TH, GUARDIANS 8TH

5. KIRSTEN DUNST AND HER MAN JESSE ARE GOING TO BE PARENTS? THE COUPLE, WHO ARE ENGAGED, HAVEN’T COMMENTED ON THE BABY NEWS, BUT SOURCES CONFIRM TO US WEEKLY THAT THEY’RE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD. DUNST ACHIEVED FAME FOR HER PORTRAYAL OF MARY JANE WATSON IN THIS SUPERHERO TRILOGY.

SAM RAIMI’S SPIDER-MAN TRILOGY (2002–07)