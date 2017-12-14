Please don’t get a pet for Christmas just because you think it’ll be a quick gift – a pet should never be an impulse buy. If your family has been looking for a pet, one that you will take care of, love, and provide a comfortable forever home for, then this is for you:

On Friday, December 15th between 12 pm (noon) and 6:30 pm help the Cleveland APL to Deck the Halls and Clear the Shelter by adopting a new family member. Stop by our adoption center in Tremont to adopt a rabbit for only $5, a cat over 5 months old for $5, or a dog over 5 months old for $20 (county license fee not included). (Regular adoption fees are $25 for rabbits, $50 for cats and $125 for dogs.). Our adoption center is located at the Cleveland APL at 1729 Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland.

Click here to see the adorable adoptable pets.