The names of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018 Inductees have been released. They are:

  • Performer Category:
    • Bon Jovi
    • The Cars
    • Dire Straits
    • The Moody Blues
    • Nina Simone

Award for Early Influence:

    • Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The Rock Hall will host a week of events leading up to the celebration including the unveiling of the 2018 Inductee exhibit and Hall of Fame floor! Additional public ticket details and pre-sale information will be announced next month.

For the complete details, click HERE.

