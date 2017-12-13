The names of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018 Inductees have been released. They are:
- Performer Category:
- Bon Jovi
- The Cars
- Dire Straits
- The Moody Blues
- Nina Simone
Award for Early Influence:
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe
The Rock Hall will host a week of events leading up to the celebration including the unveiling of the 2018 Inductee exhibit and Hall of Fame floor! Additional public ticket details and pre-sale information will be announced next month.
