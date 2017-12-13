red theater curtain with soft lighting

A musical featuring the music of the Go-Gos is headed for Broadway. “Head Over Heels,” which is being produced by Gwyneth Paltrow, is set to open in San Francisco this spring, running from April 24th to May 20th, and then move to Broadway some time during the 2018-2019 season.

“If you told us 30 years ago that our songs were going to be in a musical, we’d have said ‘Of course they’ll be on Broadway!’ none of us would have really believed it though — what a crazy idea!” The Go-Go’s said in a statement. “Yet here we are, with ‘Head Over Heels’ — a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance.”

The show, which initially premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015, features not only classic Go-Gos tunes, like “We Got The Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed,” but also Belinda Carlyle solo tunes “Mad About You” and “Heaven Is A Place on Earth.”