1. More of your favorite artists are set to ring in the New Year on ABC’s annual holiday special, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth are among the Star 102 artists scheduled to perform. WHICH NIGHT IS NEW YEARS EVE? THE NIGHT OF DECEMBER 31ST? JANUARY 2ND? OR MAY 11TH?

DECEMBER 31ST DUH

2. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR JK ROWLING. THE ROYAL FAMILY NAMED THE AUTHOR A COMPANION OF HONOR. SHE BECAME ONE OF ONLY 64 OTHER PEOPLE WHO HOLD THAT TITLE. DID JK ROWLING WRITE THE LORD OF THE RINGS BOOKS OR THE HARRY POTTER BOOKS?

HARRY POTTER

3. HAPPY 28TH BIRTHDAY TAYLOR SWIFT! WHAT MONTH IS TAYLOR SWIFT COMING TO CLEVELAND? JUNE, JULY OR AUGUST?

JULY 17TH

4. JAMES CORDEN AND HIS WIFE HAVE WELCOMED A THIRD BUNDLE OF JOY INTO THE WORLD. THE “LATE LATE SHOW” HOST KNEW HE WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO TAPE LAST NIGHT’S EPISODE, SO HE HAD HARRY STYLES FILL IN. WITH 135 MILLION VIEWS, CORDEN’S CARPOOL KARAOKE WITH THIS MUSICIAN IS THE BIGGEST YOUTUBE VIRAL VIDEO OF 2016. WHICH MUSICIAN IS IT? ADELE, HARRY STYLES OR MADONNA?

ADELE

5. OH BABY IT’S DOWN TO THE FINAL FOUR ON “THE VOICE”. RED, CHOLE, ADDISON AND BROOKE WILL BATTLE IT OUT AS THE FINALE STARTS ON MONDAY. AS FAR AS THE COACHES GO, WHO HAS THE MOST CONTESTANTS (2), IN THE FINALE? BLAKE? MILEY? JENNIFER HUDSON? OR ADAM LEVINE?

BLAKE SHELTON