Oh what fun it is to Ride! Give the gift of fun this holiday season with a Cedar Point Season Pass and get unlimited rides on the new hyper-hybrid coaster, Steel Vengeance, coming in May 2018!

Go platinum and get admission to both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores all season long, including HalloWeekends! With access to more than 150 rides, shows and attractions, exclusive passholder events, and free parking, this is the gift that keeps on giving all season long. Purchase single tickets or season passes online today at cedarpoint.com or at Discount Drug Mart store locations.

cdf17001 holiday bundle letter a Give The Gift of Fun This Holiday Season with a Cedar Point Season Pass

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live