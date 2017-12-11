Yanni To Celebrate The 25th Anniversary of his Iconic Live at the Acropolis

concert with expansive Tour

“Yanni 25 – Live at The Acropolis Anniversary Concert Tour”

Where The Past and Present Become One

WHEN: Friday, May 18th

WHERE: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, December 15th at 10am

VIP and Fan Club Tickets On Sale December 13, 2017, General Tickets On Sale

December 15, 2017

“I find it so exciting to be able to celebrate what I consider to be one of the best

performances of my life! I can’t wait to see everyone and present to all of you this whole

new experience, where the past and the present become one! Expect many surprises…

My imagination is the only limit!”

-Yanni

Legendary performer and composer Yanni has

announced he will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of “Live At The Acropolis” with a world tour

that will launch this spring in the United States. The maestro will kick off the “Yanni 25 – Live

At The Acropolis Anniversary Concert Tour” on April 23, 2018 at the King Center in

Melbourne, FL. The tour will keep him on the road through the summer, hitting cities across

North America including Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York, Chicago,

Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. Additional concerts will be added shortly.

VIP and Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available on December 13, 2017 and general on sale

will be December 15, 2017.

A deluxe package of completely remastered 5.1 sound and high definition video of “Live At The

Acropolis “ will be released in 2018 to commemorate this anniversary.

Live at the Acropolis was released in 1994 and is the first ever live album and concert video

from the maestro. Recorded at the Herodes Atticus Theatre in Athens with the Royal

Philharmonic Concert Orchestra from London, the concert took a year and a half to complete.

The album was mixed and produced by Yanni in his home studio and was made into a TV

special that aired in the States on PBS. Live at the Acropolis became an incredible success and is

the second best selling music video of all time.

Yanni’s iconic performances at the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India, the Forbidden

City in China, the Royal Albert Hall in England, The Pyramids in Egypt and El Morro in Puerto Rico have crossed countless borders and has resonated with billions of people across the globe.

Yanni has been awarded more than 40 platinum and gold albums worldwide and has sold more

than 25 million albums around the world. His most recent albums have seen chart-topping

success.