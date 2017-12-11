Yanni To Celebrate The 25th Anniversary of his Iconic Live at the Acropolis
concert with expansive Tour
“Yanni 25 – Live at The Acropolis Anniversary Concert Tour”
Where The Past and Present Become One
WHEN: Friday, May 18th
WHERE: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
TICKETS: On Sale Friday, December 15th at 10am
VIP and Fan Club Tickets On Sale December 13, 2017, General Tickets On Sale
December 15, 2017
“I find it so exciting to be able to celebrate what I consider to be one of the best
performances of my life! I can’t wait to see everyone and present to all of you this whole
new experience, where the past and the present become one! Expect many surprises…
My imagination is the only limit!”
-Yanni
Legendary performer and composer Yanni has
announced he will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of “Live At The Acropolis” with a world tour
that will launch this spring in the United States. The maestro will kick off the “Yanni 25 – Live
At The Acropolis Anniversary Concert Tour” on April 23, 2018 at the King Center in
Melbourne, FL. The tour will keep him on the road through the summer, hitting cities across
North America including Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York, Chicago,
Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. Additional concerts will be added shortly.
VIP and Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available on December 13, 2017 and general on sale
will be December 15, 2017.
A deluxe package of completely remastered 5.1 sound and high definition video of “Live At The
Acropolis “ will be released in 2018 to commemorate this anniversary.
Live at the Acropolis was released in 1994 and is the first ever live album and concert video
from the maestro. Recorded at the Herodes Atticus Theatre in Athens with the Royal
Philharmonic Concert Orchestra from London, the concert took a year and a half to complete.
The album was mixed and produced by Yanni in his home studio and was made into a TV
special that aired in the States on PBS. Live at the Acropolis became an incredible success and is
the second best selling music video of all time.
Yanni’s iconic performances at the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India, the Forbidden
City in China, the Royal Albert Hall in England, The Pyramids in Egypt and El Morro in Puerto Rico have crossed countless borders and has resonated with billions of people across the globe.
Yanni has been awarded more than 40 platinum and gold albums worldwide and has sold more
than 25 million albums around the world. His most recent albums have seen chart-topping
success.