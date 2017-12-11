Thank You Cleveland, We Raised $237,201!
Filed Under:big little lies
(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

It’s official, “Big Little Lies” is coming back for more! The Emmy award winning show will return for a second season, with the original cast, writer, and producers on board, too.

Nicole Kidman explains the show is only coming back because of the “overwhelming response by audiences around the world.” Reese Witherspoon adds that she’s excited for the “opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families.”

The author of the book the show is based on, Liane Moriarty, has written the basis for season two, with David Kelley writing all the scripts. Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold is attached to direct. So far, no premiere has been announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live