(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

It’s official, “Big Little Lies” is coming back for more! The Emmy award winning show will return for a second season, with the original cast, writer, and producers on board, too.

Nicole Kidman explains the show is only coming back because of the “overwhelming response by audiences around the world.” Reese Witherspoon adds that she’s excited for the “opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families.”

The author of the book the show is based on, Liane Moriarty, has written the basis for season two, with David Kelley writing all the scripts. Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold is attached to direct. So far, no premiere has been announced.