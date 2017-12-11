Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Celebrities are standing behind Keaton Jones, a Tennessee middle schooler who went viral with his tearful tale of being bullied. Keaton’s mother posted a video Friday of her son recounting how his classmates have tormented him.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Now, everyone from LeBron James, JR Smith, Justin Bieber, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg to Chris Evans, Demi Lovato and Millie Bobby Brown are offering the boy some encouragement with posts on social media. Evans invited Keaton to next year’s premiere of the new “Avengers” movie while Snoop told him to direct message him because they’re now friends for life. Eva Longoria reminded Keaton that “bullies are insecure and ignorant.”

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” Stay strong Keaton, you’re a very brave young man and a lot of great folks have your back. @Lakyn_Jones if there is anything we can do for Keaton, please let us know. #StandWithKeaton #StopBullying — Nickelback (@Nickelback) December 11, 2017

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Source