Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Celebrities are standing behind Keaton Jones, a Tennessee middle schooler who went viral with his tearful tale of being bullied. Keaton’s mother posted a video Friday of her son recounting how his classmates have tormented him.

Now, everyone from LeBron James, JR Smith, Justin Bieber, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg to Chris Evans, Demi Lovato and Millie Bobby Brown are offering the boy some encouragement with posts on social media. Evans invited Keaton to next year’s premiere of the new “Avengers” movie while Snoop told him to direct message him because they’re now friends for life. Eva Longoria reminded Keaton that “bullies are insecure and ignorant.”

