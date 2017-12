Star 102 is your Christmas Music Station but on December 26th we return to playing Today’s Hits and Yesterday’s Favorites! If you can name the first song we’ll play on 12/26 at 8:30am when we return to playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites you could win tickets to see P!nk at Quicken Loans Arena March 28, 2018.

Just make your pick from the list below when you fill out your entry form.

