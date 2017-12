1. YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS LOST AGAIN. BUT, IF YOU LISTEN TO THE ‘JEN AND TIM SHOW’, YOU REALIZE THAT THEY HAD ANOTHER HALF TIME WIN (WHICH IS A LEAD AT HALFTIME), UPPING THAT RECORD TO 2-11. HOW MANY WINS DO THE BROWNS HAVE THIS SEASON? 0? 5? OR 10?

0

2. GOOD NEWS FOR FANS OF “BIG LITTLE LIES”…IT’S BACK. SEASON TWO IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING ON HBO. WHICH ONE OF THESE ACTORS WAS NOT IN THE FIRST SEASON OF “BIG LITTLE LIES”? NICOLE KIDMAN? REESE WITHERSPOON? OR TOM CRUISE?

TOM CRUISE

3. LOOKS LIKE HODA WILL HAVE TO GET USED TO GETTING UP EARLY. SOURCES SAY THAT SHE’LL BE SITTING IN THE “TODAY” CO-ANCHOR FOR THE “FORESEEABLE FUTURE.” WHICH NETWORK DOES THE TODAY SHOW AIR ON? NBC, ABC OR CBS?

NBC

4. MADONNA FANS MAY HAVE SOMETHING BIG TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT YEAR. DURING AN APPEARANCE ON “LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN” THE SINGER HINTED THAT A TOUR MAY BE IN THE WORKS. MADONNA’S “DIE ANOTHER DAY” IS THE SECOND-MOST EXPENSIVE MUSIC VIDEO BY PRODUCTION COST ($6,100,000), WHO CAME IN FIRST? MARIAH CAREY’S “HEARTBREAKER”, BACKSTREET BOYS “LARGER THAN LIFE”, OR MICHAEL JACKSON AND JANET JACKSON’S “SCREAM”?

MICHAEL JACKSON AND JANET JACKSON’S “SCREAM” ($7,000,000) – MARIAH’S 10TH PLACE “HEARTBREAKER” $2,500,000, BSB – 15TH $2,200,000

5. ED SHEERAN RECENTLY TALKED ABOUT HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH TAYLOR SWIFT. HE SAYS THEY GET ALONG BECAUSE “WE BOTH STARTED OFF OUR LIVES AS THE UNDERDOG WITH AN ACOUSTIC GUITAR WHO WRITE SONGS ABOUT OUR FEELINGS…” TAYLOR SWIFT IS ONE OF THE TOP TEN MOST-FOLLOWED USERS ON INSTAGRAM BY NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS, WHICH PLACE DID SHE COME IN? HINT: SHE’S IN THE TOP 10

7TH (104 MILLION) (INSTAGRAM 1ST 228 MILLION, SELENA GOMEZ 2ND 131 MILLION, CRISTIANO RONALDO 3RD 116 MILLION)