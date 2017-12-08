Background:
- Due to a pre-existing medical issue, Julie and Chris’s first pregnancy was normal with IVF – an emergency c-section was performed due to the baby being unresponsive to stimulation and Therlow Cash ‘T.C’ was born on November 8, 2008 at 1:27 am, and passed away at 2:02 pm
- Julie and Chris say the level of support from all doctors and nurses was overwhelming and humbling
- 3rd pregnancy showed seamless involvement between all levels and departments of the hospital
- Zuzanne Rose was born February 9, 2010 at 36 weeks and healthy!
- Zuzu had a hemangioma on her eyelid, and continues to be treated by Dr. Faruk Orge, who is an ophthalmologist here at UH.
