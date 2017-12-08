Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories

Background:

  • Due to a pre-existing medical issue, Julie and Chris’s first pregnancy was normal with IVF – an emergency c-section was performed due to the baby being unresponsive to stimulation and Therlow Cash ‘T.C’ was born on November 8, 2008 at 1:27 am, and passed away at 2:02 pm
  • Julie and Chris say the level of support from all doctors and nurses was overwhelming and humbling
  • 3rd pregnancy showed seamless involvement between all levels and departments of the hospital
  • Zuzanne Rose was born February 9, 2010 at 36 weeks and healthy!
  • Zuzu had a hemangioma on her eyelid, and continues to be treated by Dr. Faruk Orge, who is an ophthalmologist here at UH.

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live