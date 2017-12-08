Background:

On June 30, 2015, Tom was hit hard in the chest by a baseball during his rec league game at a community park in Avon Lake. Tom took a few steps and collapsed. Motionless and non-responsive, a fellow parent who is a Nurse Practitioner began chest compressions

Rushed to St. John’s Hospital, then to Rainbow, Tom was diagnosed with ‘Commotio Cordis’, which is an often lethal disruption of heart rhythm. The survival rate is about 35%

Now:

Tom is now14 and in 8th grade.

Has a clean bill of health with no restrictions on any activity.

Tom loves playing guitar and basketball in addition to giving back. He shares his story at events for Rainbow all the time, including this year’s Holiday Lights at Victory park kick off!

