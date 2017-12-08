Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories

Background:

  • At 28 weeks, on July 13, 2008, Victor was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, where his mom was visiting her sister. He was 2 pounds, 6 ounces 14 and 3/4 inches.
  • Rainbow worked with the Kangas family to get them back to Cleveland and at 2 weeks old, they flew back via a private medical plane to Burke Lakefront Airport.
  • When arriving at Rainbow, a heart murmur was detected and treated. Had it gone undetected, Victor would require surgery later in life.
  • He spent a total of 8 weeks in the hospital, 5 in the NICU and 3 in step down. When he came home in September he weighed 5 pounds.
  • Cecelia and Hugh also decided to join the world a little early-both spent a number of weeks in the NICU-all 3 Kangas kids had the same nurses!

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live