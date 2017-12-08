Background:

At 28 weeks, on July 13, 2008, Victor was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, where his mom was visiting her sister. He was 2 pounds, 6 ounces 14 and 3/4 inches.

Rainbow worked with the Kangas family to get them back to Cleveland and at 2 weeks old, they flew back via a private medical plane to Burke Lakefront Airport.

When arriving at Rainbow, a heart murmur was detected and treated. Had it gone undetected, Victor would require surgery later in life.

He spent a total of 8 weeks in the hospital, 5 in the NICU and 3 in step down. When he came home in September he weighed 5 pounds.

Cecelia and Hugh also decided to join the world a little early-both spent a number of weeks in the NICU-all 3 Kangas kids had the same nurses!

