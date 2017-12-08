July marked 10 years since, now 15-year-old, Teeba Marlowe came from Iraq to Concord Ohio, scarred and scared…but a survivor.

Background

Teeba was hit by an IED device in Iraq at the age of 19 months; 3 year old brother was killed.

Her head, face and hands sustained severe burns also resulting in complete loss of hair over the majority of her scalp.

Barbara (adopting mother) saw Teeba in a Plain Dealer article on children in Iraq needing multiple plastic surgeries and worked for months to get Teeba to US to receive treatment at Rainbow.

Through tissue expansion at Rainbow, Teeba is able to grow her own skin to replace the burned skin on her face.

Now

To date she has had 19 surgeries.

Teeba had already begun laying the foundation for a career as a pediatric anesthesiologist.

In July 2016, Teeba was finally able to have a reunion with her mother and 3 siblings

