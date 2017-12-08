July marked 10 years since, now 15-year-old, Teeba Marlowe came from Iraq to Concord Ohio, scarred and scared…but a survivor.
Background
- Teeba was hit by an IED device in Iraq at the age of 19 months; 3 year old brother was killed.
- Her head, face and hands sustained severe burns also resulting in complete loss of hair over the majority of her scalp.
- Barbara (adopting mother) saw Teeba in a Plain Dealer article on children in Iraq needing multiple plastic surgeries and worked for months to get Teeba to US to receive treatment at Rainbow.
- Through tissue expansion at Rainbow, Teeba is able to grow her own skin to replace the burned skin on her face.
Now
- To date she has had 19 surgeries.
- Teeba had already begun laying the foundation for a career as a pediatric anesthesiologist.
- In July 2016, Teeba was finally able to have a reunion with her mother and 3 siblings
Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.