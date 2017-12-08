Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
July marked 10 years since, now 15-year-old, Teeba Marlowe came from Iraq to Concord Ohio, scarred and scared…but a survivor.

Background

  • Teeba was hit by an IED device in Iraq at the age of 19 months; 3 year old brother was killed.
  • Her head, face and hands sustained severe burns also resulting in complete loss of hair over the majority of her scalp.
  • Barbara (adopting mother) saw Teeba in a Plain Dealer article on children in Iraq needing multiple plastic surgeries and worked for months to get Teeba to US to receive treatment at Rainbow.
  • Through tissue expansion at Rainbow, Teeba is able to grow her own skin to replace the burned skin on her face.

Now

  • To date she has had 19 surgeries.
  • Teeba had already begun laying the foundation for a career as a pediatric anesthesiologist.
  • In July 2016, Teeba was finally able to have a reunion with her mother and 3 siblings

