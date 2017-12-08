Facts:

Taiko was just a few months old when he was diagnosed with a heart defect by his Rainbow pediatrician.

The heart defect needed complicated heart surgery, which was performed at Rainbow.

Taiko’s dad, Yuta, noted that even they were scared, members of the Rainbow team constantly check up on them and gave them updates on the surgery, helping to put them at ease and comfort them.

Now:

Interests: Paw Patrol, Teen Titans Go, Pocoyo, Star Wars

Though he doesn’t say much, his love and kindness shines through. He’s got one of the BEST laughs and the sweetest smiles.

Taiko entertains his older brother and sister.

