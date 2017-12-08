Background:

After failing a vision test and complaining of nauseating headaches, Nolan was sent to an Ophthalmologist at a different hospital .

She saw something constricting his optic nerve, ordered an MRI, and discovered he had a cancerous tumor.

In February 2014 he had a craniotomy to remove a tumor but they were only able to remove 80% of it because the tumor had become intertwined with his optic nerves.

After it was discovered that the tumor was growing and not responding to treatments, the Feldt family decided to reconsider his treatment and in May 2015 they began coming to Rainbow.

They love the options they received at Rainbow and that he has the same nurse every week and a staff who knows him.

Still in outpatient treatment but loves that he’s had the opportunity to meet a ton of athletes when they visit Rainbow!

