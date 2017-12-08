Background:

Morgan was 11 months old when she ingested a button battery that popped out of a remote while playing with her mom.

“I was in denial that she’d swallowed it until she started to drool.”

Started at UH Geauga and transferred immediately to UH Rainbow main campus where an OR team was waiting.

Morgan suffered severe burns to the upper third of her esophagus and spent 4 days n the PICU.

