Background:
- Morgan was 11 months old when she ingested a button battery that popped out of a remote while playing with her mom.
- “I was in denial that she’d swallowed it until she started to drool.”
- Started at UH Geauga and transferred immediately to UH Rainbow main campus where an OR team was waiting.
- Morgan suffered severe burns to the upper third of her esophagus and spent 4 days n the PICU.
