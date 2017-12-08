Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Background:

  • Morgan was 11 months old when she ingested a button battery that popped out of a remote while playing with her mom.
  • “I was in denial that she’d swallowed it until she started to drool.”
  • Started at UH Geauga and transferred immediately to UH Rainbow main campus where an OR team was waiting.
  • Morgan suffered severe burns to the upper third of her esophagus and spent 4 days n the PICU.

