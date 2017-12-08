Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Background:

  • Max’s parents knew he would be a high risk pregnancy after they lost their son, Jackson, who was born at 22 weeks in 2009 while on vacation
  • Faith was bed ridden at UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital in weeks 22-23 of pregnancy with Max, and while bed ridden, Faith’s father, Henry passed away from his battle with a rare form of cancer.
  • Faith went into labor early on July 7, 2010, and missed her father’s calling hours
  • Max spent 3 months in NICU and had heart surgery, eye surgery, severe infection and blood transfusions here at RB&C and the Clinic
  • Max spent a month in step down and was released on November 4, 2010 – 2 weeks over his initial due date
  • After release, he needed hernia surgery and is now monitored regularly

Now:

  • Max wants to be an army SWAT man when he grows up.
  • He is doing amazing. His reactive airway disease is under control.
  • No more glasses for him!

