Background:

Max’s parents knew he would be a high risk pregnancy after they lost their son, Jackson, who was born at 22 weeks in 2009 while on vacation

Faith was bed ridden at UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital in weeks 22-23 of pregnancy with Max, and while bed ridden, Faith’s father, Henry passed away from his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Faith went into labor early on July 7, 2010, and missed her father’s calling hours

Max spent 3 months in NICU and had heart surgery, eye surgery, severe infection and blood transfusions here at RB&C and the Clinic

Max spent a month in step down and was released on November 4, 2010 – 2 weeks over his initial due date

After release, he needed hernia surgery and is now monitored regularly

Now:

Max wants to be an army SWAT man when he grows up.

He is doing amazing. His reactive airway disease is under control.

No more glasses for him!

