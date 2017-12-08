Background:

Makenzie suffers from sickle cell disease which affects the blood and comes with many issues including pain, infections and frequent blood transfusions.

Sickle cell disease is predominantly found in African Americans.

The family is passionate about educating their church and community on the need for minority blood donors to help sickle cell patients.

