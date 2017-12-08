Background:
- Makenzie suffers from sickle cell disease which affects the blood and comes with many issues including pain, infections and frequent blood transfusions.
- Sickle cell disease is predominantly found in African Americans.
- The family is passionate about educating their church and community on the need for minority blood donors to help sickle cell patients.
