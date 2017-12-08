Background:

Daughter Maura suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes chromosomal deletion.

At the time she was diagnosed there were only 4 cases in the country.

She is now transitioning into adult care with the help of her Rainbow specialists.

Kathy decided to take all fo her life events with Maura over the past 20 or so years and use them in a positive way. She is now president of Rainbow’s Patient and Family Advisory Council where she focuses on advocating for family and patient centered care.

As Maura has grown up, Kathy is seeing Rainbow in a new light and with her perspective as a mother of an adult and as a volunteer/advocate, her belief in Rainbow continues to be reaffirmed.

