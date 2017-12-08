Background:
- Daughter Maura suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes chromosomal deletion.
- At the time she was diagnosed there were only 4 cases in the country.
- She is now transitioning into adult care with the help of her Rainbow specialists.
- Kathy decided to take all fo her life events with Maura over the past 20 or so years and use them in a positive way. She is now president of Rainbow’s Patient and Family Advisory Council where she focuses on advocating for family and patient centered care.
- As Maura has grown up, Kathy is seeing Rainbow in a new light and with her perspective as a mother of an adult and as a volunteer/advocate, her belief in Rainbow continues to be reaffirmed.
