It’s every mom’s worst nightmare—you deliver your sweet baby and discover there are complications. But things became even more frightening when mom, Jori Mintz, realized her own health was deteriorating quickly. Stay tuned to hear the amazing story of Rosa and her Mom Jori and how the coordinated care at University Hospitals saved their lives…

Facts:

Mom had emergency C-section.

Mom developed infection which transferred to Rosa in the form of sepsis.

She was rushed to the NICU.

During a routine examine, it was discovered that Mom was hemorrhaging.

Things went down hill from there. Mom was rushed into surgery and spent time in ICU.

Mom said I’m not sure if I would be here today, sharing this story, were it not for the amazing people at this hospital. Truthfully, if I were somewhere else, I don’t know if either Rosabelle or I would have survived.

Now:

Both Jori and Rosa are doing great.

Rosa plays with her dog Artie, loves hiking and throwing rocks in the river, singing, dancing/twirling, taking care of her baby dolls.

Wants to become a “Pink Elephant Doctor.”

Mom is a UH employee.

