Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories

Background:

  • Diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012 – her last semester of high school
  • After 6 rounds of chemo and extensive radiation, she had been put in remission and started college at Akron, studying Mechanical Engineering
  • 112 days after her last treatment she relapsed (Christmas eve)
  • After intensive chemo she had a bone marrow transplant and spend 6 weeks in the hospital.
  • She is an advocate, blogging throughout her journey and doing videos/sharing her Rainbow Story

Now:

  • Graduated College and is working as an engineer
  • Has faced hospitalizations for other issues but her cancer remains in remission and she is celebrating her 5-year bone marrow transplant anniversary in March!
  • Jennifer is very involved in the young adult cancer community called “Stupid Cancer” and Rainbow’s young adult cancer support group.

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live