Background:
- Diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012 – her last semester of high school
- After 6 rounds of chemo and extensive radiation, she had been put in remission and started college at Akron, studying Mechanical Engineering
- 112 days after her last treatment she relapsed (Christmas eve)
- After intensive chemo she had a bone marrow transplant and spend 6 weeks in the hospital.
- She is an advocate, blogging throughout her journey and doing videos/sharing her Rainbow Story
Now:
- Graduated College and is working as an engineer
- Has faced hospitalizations for other issues but her cancer remains in remission and she is celebrating her 5-year bone marrow transplant anniversary in March!
- Jennifer is very involved in the young adult cancer community called “Stupid Cancer” and Rainbow’s young adult cancer support group.
