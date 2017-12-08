Background:

Diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012 – her last semester of high school

After 6 rounds of chemo and extensive radiation, she had been put in remission and started college at Akron, studying Mechanical Engineering

112 days after her last treatment she relapsed (Christmas eve)

After intensive chemo she had a bone marrow transplant and spend 6 weeks in the hospital.

She is an advocate, blogging throughout her journey and doing videos/sharing her Rainbow Story

Now:

Graduated College and is working as an engineer

Has faced hospitalizations for other issues but her cancer remains in remission and she is celebrating her 5-year bone marrow transplant anniversary in March!

Jennifer is very involved in the young adult cancer community called “Stupid Cancer” and Rainbow’s young adult cancer support group.

