Background:

  • 41.4 weeks, Jack was born at St. Johns Medical Center. He was 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 21 and 1/2 inches.
  • Born with Severe Meconium Aspiration, he was sent to RBC NICU. He was put in a cooling blanket which made him colder (89 degrees for 5 days). He had two mini heart attacks and was placed on ventilators.
  • Day 5, he was still not doing very well. We had our pastor come in and baptize Jack. After that he improved significantly.
  • He spent most of hist time on the NICU and approximately 1 week on the step down unit.

Now:

  • loves sports, arts and crafts, fairs and waterslides.
  • He is doing wonderfully and thriving.
  • He has no long term needs.
  • The Hollo family is grateful we have Rainbow in our community.

