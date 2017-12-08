Background:
- 41.4 weeks, Jack was born at St. Johns Medical Center. He was 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 21 and 1/2 inches.
- Born with Severe Meconium Aspiration, he was sent to RBC NICU. He was put in a cooling blanket which made him colder (89 degrees for 5 days). He had two mini heart attacks and was placed on ventilators.
- Day 5, he was still not doing very well. We had our pastor come in and baptize Jack. After that he improved significantly.
- He spent most of hist time on the NICU and approximately 1 week on the step down unit.
Now:
- loves sports, arts and crafts, fairs and waterslides.
- He is doing wonderfully and thriving.
- He has no long term needs.
- The Hollo family is grateful we have Rainbow in our community.
Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.