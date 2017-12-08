Background:

41.4 weeks, Jack was born at St. Johns Medical Center. He was 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 21 and 1/2 inches.

Born with Severe Meconium Aspiration, he was sent to RBC NICU. He was put in a cooling blanket which made him colder (89 degrees for 5 days). He had two mini heart attacks and was placed on ventilators.

Day 5, he was still not doing very well. We had our pastor come in and baptize Jack. After that he improved significantly.

He spent most of hist time on the NICU and approximately 1 week on the step down unit.

Now:

loves sports, arts and crafts, fairs and waterslides.

He is doing wonderfully and thriving.

He has no long term needs.

The Hollo family is grateful we have Rainbow in our community.

