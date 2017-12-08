Hope

Background:

Hope born 8/06—knew she would be born with Down Syndrome & heart defect. Had surgery at three months old to repair and recovered nicely.

Lived normal life until 18 months.

Routine visit to pediatrician—saw a rash on legs. Discovered the rash was a very rare type of leukemia (AML)

Began chemotherapy immediately and fought for the next six months.

Had a brief remission, then cancer returned with a vengeance

Throughout cancer, Hope kept positive spirit. Loved books, always smiling.

Passed away on 10/13/08

