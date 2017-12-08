Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories
Hope

Background:

  • Hope born 8/06—knew she would be born with Down Syndrome & heart defect. Had surgery at three months old to repair and recovered nicely.
  • Lived normal life until 18 months.
  • Routine visit to pediatrician—saw a rash on legs. Discovered the rash was a very rare type of leukemia (AML)
  • Began chemotherapy immediately and fought for the next six months.
  • Had a brief remission, then cancer returned with a vengeance
  • Throughout cancer, Hope kept positive spirit. Loved books, always smiling.
  • Passed away on 10/13/08

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

