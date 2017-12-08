Background:
- Born at full term, and with no immediate signs of issues, at age 3 months, Gwen’s parents noticed that she favored her left and didn’t use much of the right side of her body
- Brought her to their Rainbow pediatrician, who referred them immediately to neurology. The neurologist thought she had suffered a stroke at birth or in the womb, and ordered an MRI to be sure
- The MRI revealed a ‘large, significant stroke’ (Rebecca notes that she will never forget those words because her heart sank when she heard them), that based on the rate of healing, probably happened mid pregnancy
- They were unsure if she would ever walk, talk or function as a typical child.
Now:
- Gwen is not only walking and talking due to early intervention but also running, taking dance class and in preschool.
- She still faces challenges but is overcoming the odds.
