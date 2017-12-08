Background:

Born at full term, and with no immediate signs of issues, at age 3 months, Gwen’s parents noticed that she favored her left and didn’t use much of the right side of her body

Brought her to their Rainbow pediatrician, who referred them immediately to neurology. The neurologist thought she had suffered a stroke at birth or in the womb, and ordered an MRI to be sure

The MRI revealed a ‘large, significant stroke’ (Rebecca notes that she will never forget those words because her heart sank when she heard them), that based on the rate of healing, probably happened mid pregnancy

They were unsure if she would ever walk, talk or function as a typical child.

Now:

Gwen is not only walking and talking due to early intervention but also running, taking dance class and in preschool.

She still faces challenges but is overcoming the odds.

