Background:
- Gerald was born 14 weeks early, at 26 weeks gestation.
- Gerald was born at another hospital in northeast Ohio that was unable to care for him, and was transferred to Rainbow after being stabilized.
- At birth he was 2 lb. 8 oz. , dropped below 2 lb. during hospital stay.
- Remained at Rainbow for 101 days before being released.
- Mom and dad did not expect Gerald to live beyond the first few days.
- Was in critical condition for 2 months.
- Mom and Dad were able to stay at hospital with him every single night, even in the NICU because of the room-in beds, unique to Rainbow.
Now:
- Gerald is a typical peer, with almost no residual effects of the prematurity.
- Loves soccer and karate.
- Dad credits the team at Rainbow for taking great care of his son.
Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.