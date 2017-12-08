Background:

Gerald was born 14 weeks early, at 26 weeks gestation.

Gerald was born at another hospital in northeast Ohio that was unable to care for him, and was transferred to Rainbow after being stabilized.

At birth he was 2 lb. 8 oz. , dropped below 2 lb. during hospital stay.

Remained at Rainbow for 101 days before being released.

Mom and dad did not expect Gerald to live beyond the first few days.

Was in critical condition for 2 months.

Mom and Dad were able to stay at hospital with him every single night, even in the NICU because of the room-in beds, unique to Rainbow.

Now:

Gerald is a typical peer, with almost no residual effects of the prematurity.

Loves soccer and karate.

Dad credits the team at Rainbow for taking great care of his son.

