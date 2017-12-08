Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories

Background:

  • Gerald was born 14 weeks early, at 26 weeks gestation.
  • Gerald was born at another hospital in northeast Ohio that was unable to care for him, and was transferred to Rainbow after being stabilized.
  • At birth he was 2 lb. 8 oz. , dropped below 2 lb. during hospital stay.
  • Remained at Rainbow for 101 days before being released.
  • Mom and dad did not expect Gerald to live beyond the first few days.
  • Was in critical condition for 2 months.
  • Mom and Dad were able to stay at hospital with him every single night, even in the NICU because of the room-in beds, unique to Rainbow.

Now:

  • Gerald is a typical peer, with almost no residual effects of the prematurity.
  • Loves soccer and karate.
  • Dad credits the team at Rainbow for taking great care of his son.

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live