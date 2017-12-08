Rainbow Emily

Background:

-Aug. 31 2006 at the age of 9 Emily was diagnosed with a type of kidney cancer called Wilms tumor

-The surgery to remove her tumor in kidney was successful but the cancer had already spread throughout her lungs

-Over the next 3 years Emily endured multiple surgeries’ aggressive chemo, radiation session, and numerous clinical drug trials

-Emily’s cancer relapsed in her lungs in October 2007

Now:

-On August 8, 2009 Emily lost her battle with Cancer

-Despite all of the physical and emotional hardships Emily endured, she also took on the roll of advocate for other children in need. Her efforts in raising money for pediatric cancer research were honored by Rainbow with the creation of the Emily Lewis Youth in Philanthropy award to be given annually.

-Debbie, John and Andrew have all carried on Emily’s legacy through their philanthropic work throughout the community

Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio.