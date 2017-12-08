Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories
Photo: Jeremiah Widmer

Background:

  • At 3 weeks old, Elijah was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called PKU (Phenylketonuria) through the new born screening tests (heel prick).
  • PKU is the inability to breakdown the amino acid phenylalanine in protein. To treat it patients must remain on a low protein diet all of their life.
  • If PKU goes untreated, the phenylalanine builds up like a toxin in the brain and causes severe developmental disabilities.
  • We work very closely with Eli’s geneticist Dr. Bedoyan and his nutritionist Heidi Reilly at Rainbow to ensure his phenylalanine level remains at a safe level.

Now:

  • Eli started kindergarten this year, he loves it.
  • He played flag football again over the summer, and will be playing basketball in the new year.
  • We couldn’t be more grateful for all the treatment and knowledge we’ve received from Dr. Bedoyan, Heidi, and the rest of the Rainbow staff.

