Photo: Jeremiah Widmer

Background:

At 3 weeks old, Elijah was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called PKU (Phenylketonuria) through the new born screening tests (heel prick).

PKU is the inability to breakdown the amino acid phenylalanine in protein. To treat it patients must remain on a low protein diet all of their life.

If PKU goes untreated, the phenylalanine builds up like a toxin in the brain and causes severe developmental disabilities.

We work very closely with Eli’s geneticist Dr. Bedoyan and his nutritionist Heidi Reilly at Rainbow to ensure his phenylalanine level remains at a safe level.

Now:

Eli started kindergarten this year, he loves it.

He played flag football again over the summer, and will be playing basketball in the new year.

We couldn’t be more grateful for all the treatment and knowledge we’ve received from Dr. Bedoyan, Heidi, and the rest of the Rainbow staff.

