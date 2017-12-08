Photo: Jeremiah Widmer
Background:
- At 3 weeks old, Elijah was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called PKU (Phenylketonuria) through the new born screening tests (heel prick).
- PKU is the inability to breakdown the amino acid phenylalanine in protein. To treat it patients must remain on a low protein diet all of their life.
- If PKU goes untreated, the phenylalanine builds up like a toxin in the brain and causes severe developmental disabilities.
- We work very closely with Eli’s geneticist Dr. Bedoyan and his nutritionist Heidi Reilly at Rainbow to ensure his phenylalanine level remains at a safe level.
Now:
- Eli started kindergarten this year, he loves it.
- He played flag football again over the summer, and will be playing basketball in the new year.
- We couldn’t be more grateful for all the treatment and knowledge we’ve received from Dr. Bedoyan, Heidi, and the rest of the Rainbow staff.
