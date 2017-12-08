Background:

At 9 weeks, Cordelia was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in nerve tissue of babies and young children. She had multiple complications, and was hospitalized for 5 months – spending most of her time in the PICU and Rainbow 4

Since, her health has had its ups and downs, which naturally has an affect on the whole family

One of the special services UH Rainbow has been able to offer is for pediatric palliative care art therapist Kathy Holbrook to do home visits with Cordelia’s older sister CC, to help her to process her sister’s health challenges

Now:

She is this year’s Speedway Miracle Kid. Look for her big smile at your local Speedway!

Cordelia’s doing great. She’s in her final year of pre-K at the Music Settlement in University Circle.

She ran cross-country with her sister this summer and loves swimming and rock wall climbing.

She still goes to a lot of doctor’s appointments as follow-ups from her initial diagnosis and treatments.

Her parents stated, “even though our days of living at the hospital are long gone, we still utilize these services when we’re back for appointments. The hospital is a better place because of these services, and we’re better people for having come into contact with the people at Rainbow who do these incredible jobs”.

