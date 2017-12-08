Background:

Alexandra had a normal, healthy pregnancy, until 3 weeks before her beautiful daughter Cora was born. Cora was diagnosed with Hydocephalus, commonly known as water on the brain.

Hydrocephalus has effects on cognitive mental processes, bladder control and the ability to walk – it can also cause an enlarged head and sun setting eyes.

When Cora was a week old, a shunt was placed on her brain to drain excess fluids. She’s had multiple surgeries, ongoing physical and occupational therapy, and wears a leg brace.

Now:

The list of specialists who’ve helped Cora is quite long and thanks to their care, she is defying her condition. She’s a happy, healthy, beautiful 6 yea old who’s thriving in school. We are so grateful for the amazing care team at Rainbow. They’ve had Cora under their wing since before she was born and none of her success would be possible if it weren’t for them.

