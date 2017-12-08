Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories

Background:

  • Alexandra had a normal, healthy pregnancy, until 3 weeks before her beautiful daughter Cora was born. Cora was diagnosed with Hydocephalus, commonly known as water on the brain.
  • Hydrocephalus has effects on cognitive mental processes, bladder control and the ability to walk – it can also cause an enlarged head and sun setting eyes.
  • When Cora was a week old, a shunt was placed on her brain to drain excess fluids. She’s had multiple surgeries, ongoing physical and occupational therapy, and wears a leg brace.

Now:

  • The list of specialists who’ve helped Cora is quite long and thanks to their care, she is defying her condition. She’s a happy, healthy, beautiful 6 yea old who’s thriving in school. We are so grateful for the amazing care team at Rainbow. They’ve had Cora under their wing since before she was born and none of her success would be possible if it weren’t for them.

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live