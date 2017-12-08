Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Background:

  • Diagnosed with Leukemia in 2004 at the age of 2 1/2.
  • Between the ages of 2 1/2 and 5 she had little interaction with other children.
  • Clair was at the hospital at least once a week for almost 2 1/2 years.
  • Parents received counseling from nurse on how to try and find a balance between raising a child who might not survive and a child who probably will survive.

Now:

  • recently celebrated 11 years of treatment.
  • has not experienced any lingering side effects from the chemotherapy.
  • she loves All Star Cheer, ballet, figure skating and volunteering.
  • Claire said, “My first thought when I think of Rainbow is the fun I had and still have at teh hospital. That is one area I feel that sets Rainbow apart, their ability to make having cancer and going to the hospital fun.”

