Background:

Diagnosed with Leukemia in 2004 at the age of 2 1/2.

Between the ages of 2 1/2 and 5 she had little interaction with other children.

Clair was at the hospital at least once a week for almost 2 1/2 years.

Parents received counseling from nurse on how to try and find a balance between raising a child who might not survive and a child who probably will survive.

Now:

recently celebrated 11 years of treatment.

has not experienced any lingering side effects from the chemotherapy.

she loves All Star Cheer, ballet, figure skating and volunteering.

Claire said, “My first thought when I think of Rainbow is the fun I had and still have at teh hospital. That is one area I feel that sets Rainbow apart, their ability to make having cancer and going to the hospital fun.”

