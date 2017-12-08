Background:
- Diagnosed with Leukemia in 2004 at the age of 2 1/2.
- Between the ages of 2 1/2 and 5 she had little interaction with other children.
- Clair was at the hospital at least once a week for almost 2 1/2 years.
- Parents received counseling from nurse on how to try and find a balance between raising a child who might not survive and a child who probably will survive.
Now:
- recently celebrated 11 years of treatment.
- has not experienced any lingering side effects from the chemotherapy.
- she loves All Star Cheer, ballet, figure skating and volunteering.
- Claire said, “My first thought when I think of Rainbow is the fun I had and still have at teh hospital. That is one area I feel that sets Rainbow apart, their ability to make having cancer and going to the hospital fun.”
Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.