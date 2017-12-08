Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Background:

  • Chase’s love for Rainbow comes from when they saved his sister Gabby’s life.
  • Gabby had contracted a rare antibody in her blood at birth that caused her heart to fall very quickly.
  • At just 2 1/2, Chase was used to spending time at Rainbow visiting his sister and still has fond memories. Since then he has also become a Rainbow patient.
  • They are so grateful for the warmth they have felt from all the staff.
  • They hope to raise as much money as possible for the kids!

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

