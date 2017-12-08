Background:

Chase’s love for Rainbow comes from when they saved his sister Gabby’s life.

Gabby had contracted a rare antibody in her blood at birth that caused her heart to fall very quickly.

At just 2 1/2, Chase was used to spending time at Rainbow visiting his sister and still has fond memories. Since then he has also become a Rainbow patient.

They are so grateful for the warmth they have felt from all the staff.

They hope to raise as much money as possible for the kids!

