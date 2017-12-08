Background

Before her birth, Chandler’s parents decided that Rainbow would be the best place for her care, as they knew she had spina bifida

After her birthday, her medical team quickly found that she also had a rare breathing disorder where her brain wouldn’t tell her body that she wasn’t breathing

Chandler spent the first 4 months of her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the following 6 1/2 months in the Neonatal Transitional Care Unit

Chandler was given a diaphragmatic pacemaker to regulate her breathing so she wouldn’t be dependent on a ventilator to breathe

Now

She is doing great! She is in the 10th grade and works.

She wants to go to Cosmetology School.

She is bubbly, friendly, smart and happy.

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.