Background
- Before her birth, Chandler’s parents decided that Rainbow would be the best place for her care, as they knew she had spina bifida
- After her birthday, her medical team quickly found that she also had a rare breathing disorder where her brain wouldn’t tell her body that she wasn’t breathing
- Chandler spent the first 4 months of her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the following 6 1/2 months in the Neonatal Transitional Care Unit
- Chandler was given a diaphragmatic pacemaker to regulate her breathing so she wouldn’t be dependent on a ventilator to breathe
Now
- She is doing great! She is in the 10th grade and works.
- She wants to go to Cosmetology School.
- She is bubbly, friendly, smart and happy.
