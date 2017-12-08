Make A Donation By Calling 216-983-5437 Or Text Keyword UHRAINBOW To 51555
Filed Under:2017 Rainbow Stories

Background

  • Before her birth, Chandler’s parents decided that Rainbow would be the best place for her care, as they knew she had spina bifida
  • After her birthday, her medical team quickly found that she also had a rare breathing disorder where her brain wouldn’t tell her body that she wasn’t breathing
  • Chandler spent the first 4 months of her life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the following 6 1/2 months in the Neonatal Transitional Care Unit
  • Chandler was given a diaphragmatic pacemaker to regulate her breathing so she wouldn’t be dependent on a ventilator to breathe

Now

  • She is doing great! She is in the 10th grade and works.
  • She wants to go to Cosmetology School.
  • She is bubbly, friendly, smart and happy.

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live