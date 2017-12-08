Backgound:

Carson has a rare metabolic disease called Glutaric Acidemia Type 1 which effects his body’s ability to process protein.

He was diagnosed at just 7 days old thanks to Ohio’s cutting edge newborn screening.

Mom Melissa says if any of her other children suffered from this disease they would not have survived because the states they were born in did not have advanced testing for newborns.

Now:

Carson is becoming a typical teenager. He loves to play soccer, video games and has even taken up babysitting.

He is growing up which means learning how to manage his disease with growing independence.

