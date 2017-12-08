Background:

Bobby was diagnosed as an infant with a mitochondrial disease. It is a progressive neuro-muscular disease in which the mitochondria (or battery pack of your cells) don’t function properly

No cure

This causes the child to have multiple medical issues, as every organ can be affected. Most children don’t outlive their teenage years.

Bobby receives his nutrition, IV meds and blood draws from his port, takes 90 plus pills a day and is hooked up to his IV for 16 hours a day.

Now:

He is a student at John Carroll University. His service dog Henry lives at school with him.

Majoring in biochemistry and plans on becoming a pediatric neurology/mitochondrial specialist doctor.

Had a scare in November 2017 at school. Bobby was transported to Rainbow by ambulance.

Mom stated, “we weren’t sure if he was going to pull through and the neurology physicians and PICU were absolutely incredible. We can’t say enough about how they supported us and gave us another miracle for Bobby.”

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.