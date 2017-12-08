Ben & Owen
Facts:
- Born at 27 weeks and spent 10 weeks in the NICU
- During their NICU stay, they suffered from respiratory issues, brain hemorrhages and feeding issues among other serious health risks.
- The next few years included eye exams, preemie clinic follow up, physical and occupational therapies for gross and fine motor delays.
Now:
- They love sports, playing board games, reading, Pokemon, martial arts and video games.
- Today when their mom asked them what they want to be when they grow up they say, “Pokemon trainers!”
- They have graduated from all therapies and are typical, active, healthy, happy, 9 year old boys with no signs at all of their early arrival.
- They are big brothers to twins Jack and Emily and a younger sister Nora.
