Ben & Owen

Facts:

Born at 27 weeks and spent 10 weeks in the NICU

During their NICU stay, they suffered from respiratory issues, brain hemorrhages and feeding issues among other serious health risks.

The next few years included eye exams, preemie clinic follow up, physical and occupational therapies for gross and fine motor delays.

Now:

They love sports, playing board games, reading, Pokemon, martial arts and video games.

Today when their mom asked them what they want to be when they grow up they say, “Pokemon trainers!”

They have graduated from all therapies and are typical, active, healthy, happy, 9 year old boys with no signs at all of their early arrival.

They are big brothers to twins Jack and Emily and a younger sister Nora.

