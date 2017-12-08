Background:

Bella weighed just 1 pound 3 ounces and came into the world over 4 months early.

During the first few weeks of her life, Bella proved to be a fighter, enduring multiple surgeries, infections, side effects from medications, and a stroke.

Making the situation even more difficult, while her parents, Andria and Sal, were helping Bella fight for her life, they were also grieving the loss of her twin sister, Olivia, who survived only a few hours after her birth.

For 152 days, Bella was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Rainbow.

Recently diagnosed with Mitochondrial Disease, she sees 14 Rainbow specialists and has a very special service dog named Baci!

Now:

Bella is in school and excited to be the face of this year’s Radiothon.

She is passionate about fundraising for Rainbow and once she makes her donation this year, will start raising money for next year!

She’s very into gaming, especially Sonic the Hedgehog!

Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is so important to patients and families of Northeast Ohio. Make a donation by calling the Holiday Lights at Victory Park phone bank at 216-983-5437 or text us at 51555. Make an online donation here.