Background:

After her regular 30 week OB appointment on December 4th, 2014 her water broke in the parking lot.

Jordyn was taken by ambulance to MacDonald Women’s Hospital as she was having contractions.

The contradictions under control, the plan was to keep her on bed rest and try to keep Baylor in until 34 weeks. While she was bummed about being in the hospital, Jordyn says it was a blessing because they were able to tour the NICU and become comfortable with the doctors.

After a week on Mac6, Jordyn started to feel sick, with her heart rate being high and the baby’s dropping, they decided to do an emergency c-section.

Baylor was born at 31 weeks and was 3 pounds, 4 ounces. She spent 5 days in the NICU and then was in the step down unit for 32 days and was able to come home weeks before her due day.

Now:

She has hit every milestone.

Her favorite thing to do is go to story time at the library. She wants to be just like her 8 year old sister and does a pretty good job of keeping up with her! Mom is a UH employee.

She had a small issue with her ears last spring, but thanks to her ENT team at Rainbow she had surgery and is doing much better

She is starting to talk, is running everywhere and loves to laugh.

Mom said, “we recently moved from Ohio to Indiana and I cannot express how lucky we were to have Rainbow so close. Because we have had to find other healthcare providers since moving we can truly say with confidence that there is no place like Rainbow! We miss all of her providers from Rainbow dearly and thank you will just never be enough!”

